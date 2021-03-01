Mesmerizing dance performances at the Open Air Theatre of Arts Council

Mesmerizing dance performance by the dance experts Wahab Shah, Mani Chao, and Abdul Ghani set the fire on stage on Monday during the finale of Dance Junction held at the Open Air Theatre of Arts Council with the mutual cooperation of Wahab Shah Dance company

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Mesmerizing dance performance by the dance experts Wahab Shah, Mani Chao, and Abdul Ghani set the fire on stage on Monday during the finale of Dance Junction held at the Open Air Theatre of Arts Council with the mutual cooperation of Wahab Shah Dance company.

The aim of the event was to provide a platform to the participants who won the auditions and determined to show their talents to the world.

In this regard, various dancers and dance groups from Karachi participated in the auditions.

The successful dancers showed their skills in the finale.

On this occasion, Mani Chao Head of Dance Academy of Arts Council, Choreographer Wahab Shah, and choreographer Abdul Ghani's great performances were highly appreciated by the audience.

Wahab Shah said " I am grateful to the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah for providing us this platform.

Through auditions, we have got dancers whose talent is worth seeing.

Mani Chao, head of the dance academy of the Arts Council, said that the successful event "Dance Junction" was made possible with the help of Wahab Shah.

He said that all the dancers who participated in the auditions performed very well.