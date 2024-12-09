Message from Allah Dino Khowaja, Federal Secretary for Human Rights on International Human Rights Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) "On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, we are reminded of the profound responsibility to uphold the principles of equality, justice, and dignity for all. This day serves as a call to action for eliminating discrimination, addressing injustices, and fostering an inclusive society where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

At the Ministry of Human Rights, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable. The rights of minorities are a cornerstone of our efforts, as we recognize their invaluable contributions to national development and work to ensure their full participation in all spheres of life.

Collaboration is essential to this mission. By partnering with civil society, international organizations, and other stakeholders, we aim to strengthen frameworks that safeguard human rights and promote tolerance and inclusivity.

On this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to create a society rooted in respect, understanding, and equality. Together, we can build a future where human rights are not just ideals but a lived reality for everyone in Pakistan."