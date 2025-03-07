- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to advancing gender equality, safeguarding women's rights, and ensuring their full participation in all spheres of life, stated Dr Shahida Rehmani, MNA and Secretary WPC.
Dr Shahida Rehmani emphasized that this year's global theme, "Accelerate Action," strongly aligns with Pakistan's ongoing efforts to empower women, promote inclusive policies, and dismantle barriers to equality. She highlighted the critical role of legislation and policy reforms in fostering a just and equitable society.
"As we celebrate the achievements of women across Pakistan, we must also acknowledge the challenges that persist," she stated. She reaffirmed WPC’s steadfast commitment to advocating for stronger legal protection's, economic empowerment, and greater political participation for women.
WPC, in collaboration with national and international partners, continues to work towards key initiatives that are vital for women's empowerment. These include: Strengthening laws against gender-based violence and discrimination to ensure the safety and security of women across all sectors of society, expanding educational and economic opportunities for women and girls, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress, Enhancing women's representation in leadership and decision-making roles to create a more inclusive and representative governance structure, and addressing the unique challenges faced by women in rural and marginalized communities by implementing targeted policies and support programs.
Dr Shahida Rehmani urged all stakeholders—including policy-makers, civil society, and the private sector—to join hands in accelerating progress toward a gender-equal Pakistan. "Empowering women is not just a matter of justice; it is essential for the prosperity and development of our nation," she added.
On this International Women's Day, the WPC calls upon society to reaffirm its commitment to breaking barriers and building a future where every woman and girl in Pakistan can thrive with dignity, security, and equal opportunity.
