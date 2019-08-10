Message from the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan on Eid-ul-Adha

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw sends hiswarmest wishes to all Pakistanis this week as you celebrate both Eid-ul-Adha and Independence Day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw sends hiswarmest wishes to all Pakistanis this week as you celebrate both Eid-ul-Adha and Independence Day."My best wishes to all Pakistanis this week as you celebrate both Eid-ul-Adha and Independence Day.These two important days remind me of the bonds of friendship between Australia and Pakistan.

Australia ishome to more than 60,000 people of Pakistani origin, and more than 13,000 Pakistanis are studying in mycountry. They make a wonderful and valued contribution to the Australian community and help bridge our twocountries.

In towns and cities across Australia, they too will gather in celebration this week. They give meconfidence that relations between Australia and Pakistan - in trade, culture, sport and education - willcontinue to grow.Eid Mubarak and Pakistan Zindabad!"