Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Message from the Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar on the International Day of the Girl Child 11th Octo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024)

The International Day of the Girl Child reminds us of our responsibility to eliminate the barriers they face and equip them with the resources to thrive said Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar on the International Day of the Girl Child 11th October,2024.

“Today, we celebrate the immense potential of girls in Pakistan and around the world. When we invest in their education, healthcare, and rights, we empower entire generations to lead and create a more equitable world for all,the Minister said in his message.

At the Ministry of Human Rights, we are committed to safeguarding girls' rights and ensuring they have every opportunity to become the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow. Let us work together to build a world where every girl can dream and achieve without obstacles, strengthening Pakistan’s future with confident and empowered leaders.

Happy International Day of the Girl Child!"

