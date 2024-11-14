Message of CM on World Diabetes Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stressed the need to take concrete measures for raising awareness and effective treatment of diabetes.

In her message on World Diabetes Day, she added, "The increasing rate of diabetes is a matter of great concern.” She highlighted,”It has been decided to start ‘Chief Minister Insulin Program’ across Punjab.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”Chief Minister Insulin for All pilot project will be started in three districts of Punjab including Lahore.” She added,”Under the project, children with Type-1 diabetes will be provided with free insulin at home.

”

The CM said,”Special cards will also be made to ensure the supply of insulin to sick children.” She added,”Government of Punjab-approved company will supply insulin to the patients as per cold chain and other SOPs.” She underscored,”Type-1 diabetes patients will be able to apply through a dedicated app or helpline.”

MAryam Nawaz said,”in view of the increasing rate of diabetes, we have to make positive changes in our life.” She added,”By adopting a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, we can be protected from diabetes.”