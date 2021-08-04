Message of Governor of Sindh on 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the objective to observe "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir" was to convince the international community that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government unilaterally scrapped the special status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and started a series of worst atrocities on innocent people.

He said this in his message on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation of the people of IIoJK), issued by the spokesperson of the Governor.

Imran Ismail said that the spirit of the people of IIoJK was very high as they have come out in the field to write new stories of courage.

Governor Sindh further said that after repealing Article 370, the Indian government has tried every tactic but the spirit of the people of IIoJK was still high.

Imran Ismail further said that the communication blackout still continued in IIoJK. The World knew that fundamental rights were still suspended and innocent Kashmiris were deprived of their basic rights, he added.

The Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan by presenting the case of the people of IIoJK in the 74th session of the United Nations (UN), had proved that he was raising the issue as their ambassador.

He said this on the occasion of the Day of Exploitation, the entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiris would highlight the exploitation which was being meted out to the people of IIoJK and we would renew our commitment with the innocent Kashmiris.

Governor Sindh expressed confidence that the Kashmiri people would get independence and our government stood by their side.