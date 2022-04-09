UrduPoint.com

'Message Of Pakistan' May Help Unite Nation: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 09:49 PM

'Message of Pakistan' may help unite nation: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle Eastern Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the 'message of Pakistan' is very important which says "Never leave your own faith and never interfere in others' faith."

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle Eastern Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the 'message of Pakistan' is very important which says "Never leave your own faith and never interfere in others' faith." Addressing a session on Paigham-e-Pakistan (Message of Pakistan) at Jamia Manzoorul islam here on Saturday, he said the message makes it very clear who was eligible for a Fatwa.

He said providing guidance to people was a responsibility of ulema, instead of criticising others.

He said that declaring somebody traitor or loyal to the country without knowing facts was also not permissible.

He said that using dirty language about the leaders of opponents was also not allowed, as the opponent could also use the same language about your leaders.

He said that the message of Pakistan would unite the nation and it was a responsibility of every citizen to spread this message.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Same

Recent Stories

Over 8.29m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 8.29m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Wreckage of world's largest plane testament to Kyi ..

Wreckage of world's largest plane testament to Kyiv's defence

1 minute ago
 Jordan's King to Travel to Germany for Emergency S ..

Jordan's King to Travel to Germany for Emergency Surgery on Sunday - Reports

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

1 minute ago
 Mulder's three-wicket blast sends Bangladesh tumbl ..

Mulder's three-wicket blast sends Bangladesh tumbling against South Africa

1 minute ago
 UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station ..

UK PM visits Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.