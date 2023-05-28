Message of peace, love going to whole world from 34th National Games: Dr. Farhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah, the chief D-Mission of the Sindh contingent participating in 34th National Games on Sunday said that message of peace and love from the ongoing National Games in Quetta was not only going to the country but also to the whole world.

He said that today, through sports, the world was becoming aware of the culture of all the provinces of Pakistan, the national heritage and the scenery of the beautiful places of Balochistan.

He said that organizing the National Games would be very helpful in the promotion and development of sports in the country from this mega event, where the discovery of new talent, young athletes were given ample opportunities to express their abilities.

There is an environment of healthy competition between athletes at the national level and mutual respect is being cultivated. The atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood has increased, he added.

While congratulating the government of Balochistan, the Pakistan Olympic Association and all the security agencies for the successful organizing the National Games, Dr.

Farhan Essa said that in the current situation, peaceful methods and best arrangements were laudable by the Balochistan Government.

Regarding the performance of the Sindh team in the Games, he said that Pakistan's rising star Hareem Malik has made us proud by winning three gold medals for Sindh in Swimming.

He said that in other sports too, the performance of our athletes has been outstanding, Sindh tops the ranking of the provinces in swimming events.

The exemplary discipline shown by all the players and officials in the squad during the mega event is commendable, he noted.

He said that regarding the formation of teams for the Games, he had given clear instructions to the officials of all the sports associations that open trials should be held for teams selection and it to be based on merit and no talented athlete should be deprived of his rights, he concluded.