KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shela Raza on the eve of International Women's Day has said that she believes women will overcome everything that is meant to destroy their freedom to take breathe in healthy environment at workplace.

She said the celebration of March 8 as International Women's Day to honor and recognize the contributions women made in the world.

This day reminded us of our importance in the growth of society and we as human beings with different physical descriptions would not allow natural physical changes to be used as base for discrimination, she said.

She said that the institution of Ombudsman for "The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace" was established in Sindh, to provide congenial environment to women by meting out punishment to the elements involved in the act of harassment.

She said that rather than sitting and enduring silently harassment at workplace, the women of 21st century should come forward to report the event at legal forum so that women at workplace may pave the way for pleasant environment for future generations.

On this women's day, let's recognize the pivotal role of Institution of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace for providing a legal forum for speedy dispensation of justice is to the victims, she said.