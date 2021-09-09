Met department forecast hot, dry weather in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22 degrees centigrade and 12.

2 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, Barkhan, Lasbela, Kohlu and Ziarat districts received rains.

Rain, strong wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Zhob, Mushakhel, Barkhan, Ziartat, Sibi, Harnai, Loralai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Awaran, Lasbella and its adjoining areas for next 24 hours.