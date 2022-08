KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Friday predicted thundershower in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Dadu, Hyderabad and Karachi.