Met Dept Forecasts Moderate Heat Over Karachi, Suburbs During May 5- 8

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:17 PM

The Pakistan Meterorological department on Saturday forecast that moderate heat wave likely to prevail over Karachi and suburbs during May 5 to 8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meterorological department on Saturday forecast that moderate heat wave likely to prevail over Karachi and suburbs during May 5 to 8.

The weather warning issued by PMD's Heat Wave early warning center on Saturday informed that day time maximum temperature can rise up to 40 to 42 degrees centigrade.

Wind flow generally from Northwest till afternoon and turning to Southwest in the evening during the period, the weather warning said.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), while declared emergency in its hospitals in view of the expected heat wave in Karachi from May 5 to 8.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has directed the officials concerned to adopt necessary measures in the hospitals to cope with the situation during the expected heat wave

