Met Dept issues cyclone alert as tropical 'Vayu' coverts in category one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The tropical cyclone Vayu formed in Arabian Sea has converted in category one and the Metrological Department issued alert in this regard.

Met office spokesman Sardar Sarfraz said the cyclone is 700 kilometer away from Karachi.

Currently no area of Pakistan coastline is under threat.

He said isolated heavy rain is expected with dust thunderstorm in three districts of Sindh Tharparkar, Badin and Thatta from today.

The spokesman said that Karachi is in the grip of very hot weather with temperatures rising to above 40 degree centigrade today and Karachi will also face heat wave situation in coming days.

The Director Fisheries Sindh (Marine) has also advised fishermen to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea for fishing.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued directives to different departments to take necessary steps.

According to the directives, all necessary steps should be taken in different districts of Sindh including Tharaprker, Sujawal and coastal belts of Thatta and Badin.

The steps are now being taken in view of heavy rain in these areas which is expected tomorrow and on Friday followed by a dusty storm.

Issuing an high alert to health department by Deputy Commissioner Tharparker, leaves of all doctors have been canceled in all hospitals of the district to meet any sort of emergency besides to ensure of life saving drugs in all hospitals.