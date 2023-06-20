UrduPoint.com

Met Dept Predicts Heatwave As Temperature Set To Soar In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Met dept predicts heatwave as temperature set to soar in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast a sudden increase of temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees during the current week from 20th to 24th June while heatwaves, dust storms, strong winds, and rainfall in several areas are also expected in the Hazara division.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK advised all citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave. Farmers should ensure proper irrigation for crops and plants.

PDMA further instructed the citizens to try to minimize exposure to sunlight to the extent possible to protect themselves from the heatwave, especially elderly individuals and children, avoid going out in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm, use water and ensure appropriate water consumption.

It was further advised to people with any medical condition to have necessary medications available to avoid any emergencies. Wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes and cover your head to protect yourself from the intensity of the heat.

If any citizen experiences heatstroke or water scarcity, they should immediately contact their nearest healthcare centre. Rescue emergency services (1122) should be available at all times to handle any sudden emergencies caused by the heatwave.

PDMA also directed all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Public Health Departments, Water and Sanitation Services Companies and Municipal Services to ensure the provision of services.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Turkish Lira June Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

52 minutes ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

56 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

2 hours ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

3 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

3 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.