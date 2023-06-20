Met dept predicts heatwave as temperature set to soar in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast a sudden increase of temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees during the current week from 20th to 24th June while heatwaves, dust storms, strong winds, and rainfall in several areas are also expected in the Hazara division.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK advised all citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave. Farmers should ensure proper irrigation for crops and plants.

PDMA further instructed the citizens to try to minimize exposure to sunlight to the extent possible to protect themselves from the heatwave, especially elderly individuals and children, avoid going out in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm, use water and ensure appropriate water consumption.

It was further advised to people with any medical condition to have necessary medications available to avoid any emergencies. Wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes and cover your head to protect yourself from the intensity of the heat.

If any citizen experiences heatstroke or water scarcity, they should immediately contact their nearest healthcare centre. Rescue emergency services (1122) should be available at all times to handle any sudden emergencies caused by the heatwave.

PDMA also directed all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Public Health Departments, Water and Sanitation Services Companies and Municipal Services to ensure the provision of services.