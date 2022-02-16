Met dept to install modern radar for better predication

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Meteorological Department (Met) will install a latest Radio Detection and ranging (Radar ) in Multan for strengthening its prediction system with help of irrigation dept It will provide an eight kanal piece of land for installation to Met dept.

Under the project, residences for staffers will also be built with Radar tower building.

With help of the Radar, the dept will monitor flooding from India besides supervision on vast area of Punjab.

It will also help monitoring situation of hill torrent in DG Khan, Rajanpur and adjacent areas.

A ceremony was held to handover the land from irrigation dept wherein Chief Engineer, Syed Qalb-i-Abbas, DG Met Sahabzad Khan, Chief Meteorologist, Fayyaz Khan, XEN irrigation, Asfand Yar Bhatti and others.