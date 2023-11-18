Met deptt forecast dry weather, clouds in upper, central regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Most parts of the country will likely stay dry, while the upper and central regions may have some clouds, said the Meteorological Department on Saturday.

According to the daily weather report, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated in North-West Balochistan.

In the morning hours, fog and smog are possible in the plains of Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, dry conditions prevailed in the majority of the country, with the northern regions experiencing cold weather.

On Saturday, Leh recorded the minimum temperature at -05 degrees Celsius, while Skardu recorded -05 degrees, Kalam and Gopus recorded -02 degrees, and Hunza recorded -01 degrees Celsius.