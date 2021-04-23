Met off predicts dry weather in plains areas of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Dry weather in plains areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while light rain is expected in hilly areas, the release of the Meteorological Department said here on Friday.

In the next 24 hours, light rain and strong winds are likely in Shangla, Buner, Kohistan and Bajaur, the Meteorological Department said.

The release further said that Malam Jabba recorded 3 mm, Kalam and 5 mm rain in the last 24 hours while Bala Kot received 66 mm rain.

The minimum temperature in the provincial capital Peshawar is expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and maximum 33 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department released said.