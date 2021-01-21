UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Rain

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Met Office forecast cloudy weather with chances of rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Met Office on Thursday forecast mainly cloudy weather across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours with chances of rain and snowfall at scattered places.

It said rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir Lower and Upper, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai and Hangu districts during evening and night, while rain is also expected at a few places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Kohat districts It said that shallow fog is expected in Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan district during morning hours.

The weather remained cold and dry during the last 24 hours in most parts of the province. Meanwhile the minimum temperature was recorded as Peshawar 4, Bannu 1, Parachinar -03, Kalam -06, DI Khan 3, Chitral 1 and Dir -03 Malamjaba -02.

