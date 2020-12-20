UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Cold & Dry Weather For City

Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20.5 degree centigrade and 6.2 degree centigraderespectively. The humidity was recorded 85 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:04 am and set at 17:19 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

