Met Office forecast dry, cold weather for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as on Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 26/04, Chitral 18/08, Timergara 23/06, Dir 20/00, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 16/-2, Drosh 16/05, Saidu Sharif 24/02, Pattan 23/16, Malam Jabba 13/03, Takht Bhai 27/05, Kakul 20/03, Balakot 24/04, Parachinar 22/01, Bannu 28/07 , Cherat 16/06 and D.I. Khan 30/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.