Met Office Forecast Dry Weather

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Wednesday forecast dry weather likely to persist in Capital during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

Districts of Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab will remain under the grip of Heat wave conditions. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are likely to be prevailed. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(°C): Mithi, Karachi 42, Sibbi, Lasbella, Thatta 41, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Tando Jam and Jacobabad 40.

More Stories From Pakistan

