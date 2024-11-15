Met Office Forecast Dry Weather In Sukkur Division
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Mainly dry weather is expected in the Sukkur division including other districts of northern Sindh during the next 24 hours.
On Friday the Local MET office forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of northern Sindh.
Fog is likely to persist in Sukkur, Larkana, Kashmore, Khairpur, and surrounding areas, particularly during the night and morning hours, affecting visibility and travel.
Overall, dry and sunny conditions are expected in most parts of the province, with cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings, said officials.
Recent Stories
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Work going on project of revamping 22 health centers-DC10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug pushers10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500 litres of adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal terms by-election victory as great responsibility11 minutes ago
-
Day log regional cultural exhibition held20 minutes ago
-
Walk held to mark World Diabetes Day20 minutes ago
-
DC directs to remove encroachments on priority in smoggy weather20 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to enforce official price lists in Sukkur20 minutes ago
-
School students visits AIOU20 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 108,300 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call21 minutes ago
-
Sikh Yatris visits Gurdwara Babe Di Bair40 minutes ago