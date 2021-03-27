UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Dry Weather With Chances Of DRW

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather with chances of Dust Raising Winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 32.8 degree centigrade and 20 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 percent at 8 am and 42 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:07 am and will set at 18:31 pm tomorrow.

