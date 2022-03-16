Met Office forecast heat wave in KP; issues GLOF, flash floods alert in vulnerable areas

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Met Officer Wednesday predicted a heat wave across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next four to five day and feared that the temperature could increase 7 to 8 C especially in glaciated regions.

It said that heat wave conditions would enhance the melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) and flash floods in the vulnerable areas of the province.

Following the alter issued by the Met Office the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) advised all the district administrations to put the population living near to the waterways and vulnerable locations on high alert to avoid any losses to precious human lives.

It also directed the relevant departments to remain on high alert for swift response in case of emergency.