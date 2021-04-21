UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Hot, Dry Weather

Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 37 to 39 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi, over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

