Met Office Forecast Hot & Dry Weather In Plain Areas

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Met office forecast mainly hot & dry weather in most plain areas, while gusty winds are likely in the afternoon, for the next 24 hours.

However, Met Office forecast light rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Eastern Sindh, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

According to the Synoptic Situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

During the past 24 hour the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

The Rainfall(mm) recorded during past 24 hours including Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 11, city 05), Rawalakot 06, Garhi dupatta 04, Kotli 03, Punjab: Okara 09, Kasur 02, Murree, Sargodha city, Gujranwala, Hafizabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 13, Balakot 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 01.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand 47, Sibbi, Jacobabad& Mohenjodaro 46°C.

