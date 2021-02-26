Met office forecast light rain in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The meteorological department Friday forecast light rain likely to be in the most parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

Rain coupled with thunders was expected in Malakand, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat and Kurram districts.

During last 24 hours, Mallam Jabba received 12mm rain while Balakot received 11mm, Saidu Sharif 8mm, Kalam and Buner 9mm and Peshawar received 8mm rain. Kalam also received 1 inches of snowfall.

Minimum temperature recorded in the province was -3 degree Celsius in Kalam while in Parachinar and 1 degree Celsius in Parachinar.

In the provincial metropolis, the minimum temperature was recorded as 13 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at 23 degree Celsius.