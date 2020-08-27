Met Office forecast light to medium rain in Karachi on Friday

Meteorological Office forecast the light to medium rainfall in the capital city of Sindh Province on Friday

Meteorological Office Karachi, Director Sardar Sarfraz said that the light to medium rain may likely to fall in early morning on Friday.

The heavy rain is not expected on Friday, he told APP.