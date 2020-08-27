Met Office Forecast Light To Medium Rain In Karachi On Friday
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:25 PM
Meteorological Office forecast the light to medium rainfall in the capital city of Sindh Province on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Meteorological Office forecast the light to medium rainfall in the capital city of Sindh Province on Friday.
Meteorological Office Karachi, Director Sardar Sarfraz said that the light to medium rain may likely to fall in early morning on Friday.
The heavy rain is not expected on Friday, he told APP.