Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Met office forecast mainly cold weather with isolated rains, snowfall in upper KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi and Khyber districts.

It said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts, as well as, over Motorway (M1) / Highways in late night & morning hours. The center advised travellers on Motorway and highways to take precautionary measures.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 24/09, Chitral 12/02, Timergara 18/05, Dir 23/03, Mirkhani 24/03, Kalam 18/-01, Drosh 20/07, Saidu Sharif 20/06, Pattan 24/11, Malam Jabba 10/01, Takht Bhai 21/08, Kakul 19/06, Balakot 21/08, Parachinar 20/NA, Bannu 23/09, Cherat 19/08, DI Khan City 25/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°c in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -01°c in Kalam.

