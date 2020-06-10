Met office forecast mainly hot, dry weather, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Sindh and Kashmir.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.