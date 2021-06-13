Met office forecast monsoon onset at end June

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Department has forecast near to normal monsoon rainfall during July to September 2021 while onset of the monsoon is expected during last week of June.

The upper half of Punjab, northern Balochistan and Kashmir are likely to receive moderately above normal rainfall during the season, Pakistan Meteorological department said further in its seasonal outlook on Sunday.

Area weighted normal rainfall of Pakistan during Jul-Sep is 140.8 mm.

The Met Office indicated that heavy downpour may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Punjab, AJK and KP, as well as urban flooding in major plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and KP while extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchments may trigger riverine floods.

Above normal temperatures in high altitudes are likely to increase rate of snow melt in the Northern Areas subsequently increasing the chances of base flow in the Upper Indus basin. Sufficient water availability for irrigation and power sectors will be a good impact.