Met office forecast more heavy rains in Sindh from July 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The meteorological department forecast more monsoon heavy downpour in most districts of Sindh with possibility of flooding and water logging in major urban centers of the province.

According to weather warning issued by Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi here on Thursday, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate into Sindh from Friday night and will prevail till Tuesday 26 July (Tuesday).

Under the influence of the weather system widespread rain, wind and thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely during 23 to 26 July in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts while Karachi division may receive heavy to very heavy falls during 24 - 26 July.

The met office warned that heavy or very heavy rainfall might generate "urban flooding or water-logging" in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions and Sanghar, Nawabshah, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts.

Possibility of damage to vulnerable and loose structures by strong winds was also indicated by the met office.

Already filled Hub dam may receive more inflows due to persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, and Hub along Khirthar Range while flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream areas could not be ruled out, the met office said and requested all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions.