UrduPoint.com

Met Office Forecast More Heavy Rains In Sindh From July 23

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Met office forecast more heavy rains in Sindh from July 23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The meteorological department forecast more monsoon heavy downpour in most districts of Sindh with possibility of flooding and water logging in major urban centers of the province.

According to weather warning issued by Regional Meteorological Centre Karachi here on Thursday, strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate into Sindh from Friday night and will prevail till Tuesday 26 July (Tuesday).

Under the influence of the weather system widespread rain, wind and thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are likely during 23 to 26 July in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts while Karachi division may receive heavy to very heavy falls during 24 - 26 July.

The met office warned that heavy or very heavy rainfall might generate "urban flooding or water-logging" in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions and Sanghar, Nawabshah, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana and Sukkur districts.

Possibility of damage to vulnerable and loose structures by strong winds was also indicated by the met office.

Already filled Hub dam may receive more inflows due to persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, and Hub along Khirthar Range while flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream areas could not be ruled out, the met office said and requested all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Water Dam Alert Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Khuzdar Matiari Hub May July All From

Recent Stories

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

20 minutes ago
 Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chai ..

Aftab Iqbal's appointment approved as new NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 "Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of ..

"Sisters before misters," Sania shares picture of her girls gang

2 hours ago
 Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three mo ..

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.