Met Office forecast more rains for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast more rains in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

The minimum temperature of Peshawar city was recorded 25 centigrade, an official of the met office said.

He said, during the last 20 hours, the heaviest rainfall in Risalpur was 61 mm, 53 mm rain in Cherat, 34 mm in Kakol, 18 mm in Tira, 15 mm in Kohat, 8 mm in Takhtbhai, 8 mm rainfall in Mohmand and 3 mm in Bajaur with four millimeters of rain in Timaragarh, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba and Buner was recorded.