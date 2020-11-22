UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Partly Cloudy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.2 degree centigrade and 10.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 88 per cent at 8 am and 52 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:44 am and set at 17:16 pm tomorrow.

