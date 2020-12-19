Met office forecast partly cloudy weather

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 21. 0 degree centigrade and 4.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 07:04 am and set at 17:19 pm tomorrow.