Met office forecast partly cloudy weather

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.4 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 74 per cent at 8 am and 55 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:07 am and set at 17:58 pm tomorrow.