Met Office Forecast Partly Cloudy Weather For Parts Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Met office forecast partly cloudy weather for parts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Metrological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather for parts of the province.

During the next 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province rain may occur (with possibility of thunder storm) at isolated place in Quetta Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob Sherani, Bolan, Surab, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbella, Mastung, Noshki and its adjoining areas.

Cloudy weather prevailed in the province during the 24 hours.

