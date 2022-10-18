Met office forecast rain, snowfall in upper parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office here on Tuesday forecast a new spell of rain and snowfall in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 18 to 21.

It said that snowfall with rain is likely to occur over Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, and Kaghan (Naran). However, isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swat, Kurram, Nowshera, Peshawar and Khyber districts.

Similarly, dust storms are expected in Tank, North and South Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, and DIKhan districts.

During the last 23 hours, the weather remained mainly partly cloudy in most parts of the province. Isolated rain-thunderstorms occurred over Upper & Lower Dir, Chitral, Swat, Mardan, Buner, Mamad Gut, and Bajaur districts.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed the deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or infrastructure. It was also directed to ensure the availability of all emergency services and immediately restore link roads in case of any occurrence.