Met Office Forecast Rain, Wind, Thundershower In Islamabad, Punjab, KP

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Met office forecast rain, wind, thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper & Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to reach upper parts of the country from today evening/night.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(°C): Nokkundi 47, Dalbandin, D.I. Khan 45 and Sibbi 44.

More Stories From Pakistan

