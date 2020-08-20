UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Forecast Rain With Chances Of Urban Flooding In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

Met office forecast rain with chances of urban flooding in Hyderabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting rains in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh from August 21 to 22 as strong monsoon currents are likely to approach Sindh in early hours of Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting rains in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh from August 21 to 22 as strong monsoon currents are likely to approach Sindh in early hours of Friday.

According to Met office sources, a downpour may generate flooding in urban areas of both divisions of Sindh.

All concerned authorities were advised to remain alert during the mentioned period to avoid any untoward situation, Met sources said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Alert Hyderabad May August From Rains

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

Ashiana-e-Iqbal case adjourned till Sept 1

2 minutes ago

Muharram moon sighted, Youm-e-Ashur on Aug 30

2 minutes ago

US to Make 'Determination' on Syria's Oil, Work Ou ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.