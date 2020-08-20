Met office forecast rain with chances of urban flooding in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting rains in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh from August 21 to 22 as strong monsoon currents are likely to approach Sindh in early hours of Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting rains in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh from August 21 to 22 as strong monsoon currents are likely to approach Sindh in early hours of Friday.

According to Met office sources, a downpour may generate flooding in urban areas of both divisions of Sindh.

All concerned authorities were advised to remain alert during the mentioned period to avoid any untoward situation, Met sources said.