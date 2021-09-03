Met office forecast rainfall in different districts of Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Met office Karachi has forecast rainfall in different districts of Sindh province for next 24 hours.

According to notification issued here on Friday, the thunderstorm/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi Divisions and Sanghar District.

Light rain/drizzle is also expected at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana Divisions, it added.