Met office forecast rains in Sindh province during next 48 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy/very heavy falls are likely to occur in different districts of Sindh province during next 48 hours.

According to met office here on Wednesday, rains with few heavy/very heavy falls are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, TM Khan, Tando Allayer, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noshahro Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki & Kashmore districts.