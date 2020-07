(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with light rain in Karachi from July 28 to 30 July.

According to the met department acting Chief Abdul Qayoom, no heavy rain and thunderstorm were expected in port city for next three days.

After three days, the weather might change, he added.