Met Office Forecasts Heavy Rains In Karachi, Hyderabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin during the next 24 hours.
However, it predicted rain-wind and thundershower in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu.
Mainly, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the Sindh province, the met office added.