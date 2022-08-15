Met office forecasts heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday forecast heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin during the next 24 hours.

However, it predicted rain-wind and thundershower in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu.

Mainly, partly cloudy weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the Sindh province, the met office added.