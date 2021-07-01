UrduPoint.com
Met -Office Forecasts Hot-dry Weather Condition For City

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Met -Office forecasts hot-dry weather condition for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur (Pakistan Point news - 1st Jul, 2021 ): The local Met Office has forecast on Thursday a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 41 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The hot and dry weather is also expected for other parts of the region.

