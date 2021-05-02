UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecasts Hot, Humid Weather In Karachi For Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Met Office forecasts hot, humid weather in Karachi for Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 25 to 27 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Sh.Banazirabad divisions and in Dadu, Jamshoro & Tharparkar districts.

The hot and dry weather is likely to prevail other parts of the province over the next 24 hours.

