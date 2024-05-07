Open Menu

Met Office Forecasts Increase In Temperatures In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Met office forecasts increase in temperatures in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Moreover, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

