Met Office forecasts rain, thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Sindh from August 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast scattered rains with isolated heavy falls in Sindh province from Friday to Sunday.

While talking to APP, Met department Director, Abdul Qayoom Bhutto said scattered rains with thunderstorm were expected for three days in different districts of Sindh province.

On Friday, light rain with isolated heavy falls were expected in the Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, he said adding the intermittent rain with isolated with heavy falls were likely on Saturday in the province. Similarly, intermittent rains with thunderstorm were also expected on Sunday in Karachi and rest of Sindh province.

Maximum temperature was expected to remain from 32 to 35 'C and while minimum temperature was likely to remain 26 to 29 'C for three days, he added.