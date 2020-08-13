UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorm With Isolated Heavy Falls In Sindh From August 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Met Office forecasts rain, thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Sindh from August 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast scattered rains with isolated heavy falls in Sindh province from Friday to Sunday.

While talking to APP, Met department Director, Abdul Qayoom Bhutto said scattered rains with thunderstorm were expected for three days in different districts of Sindh province.

On Friday, light rain with isolated heavy falls were expected in the Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, he said adding the intermittent rain with isolated with heavy falls were likely on Saturday in the province. Similarly, intermittent rains with thunderstorm were also expected on Sunday in Karachi and rest of Sindh province.

Maximum temperature was expected to remain from 32 to 35 'C and while minimum temperature was likely to remain 26 to 29 'C for three days, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

12 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

14 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

27 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 13 ..

25 seconds ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

43 minutes ago

No Ceasefire Violations Registered in Syria by Rus ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.