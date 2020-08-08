UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms With Isolated Heavy Falls In Karachi, Rest Parts Of Sindh Province

Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls were likely at a number of places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta districts and at scattered places in rest of Sindh districts from August 08 to August 10.

According to the Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi, Abdul Qayoom Bhutto, the clouds, Rain and Thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls were likely in different parts of Karachi Division on August 08.

Whereas, clouds with chances of rain and partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of light rain or drizzle were expected in the port city on August 09 and 10, he said.

"Sea Conditions are still persist and likely to get rough to very rough and fishermen are advised to remain careful till the morning of August 09 2020", he said.

Maximum temperature was expected to remain from 32 to 35 'C and while minimum temperature was likely to remain 26.5 to 29 'C for three days.

